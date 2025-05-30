Kobe Bryant Mural Restored After Vandalization Thanks To Luka Doncic Donation

Play video content Fox 11 Los Angeles

Luka Doncic's $5,000 just went a long way -- the DTLA mural honoring the late Kobe and Gigi Bryant that was defaced amid an apparent beef between street artists has been restored.

The tribute piece received a new paint job and was returned to its former glory this week ... after it was spotted last month covered with white paint and a graffiti tag.

The fresh mural now looks like its original ... and features Kobe holding a baby Gigi, the L.A. skyline and the phrase "Mamba Forever."

While it's unknown who covered the mural to begin with, it seems they had issues with the artist, Sloe Motions.

They scribbled out his tag and wrote, "Keep running your mouth, p***y." That warning was then crossed out ... with another message popping up saying, "Leave a name, p***y! Don't be scared."

Sloe Motions set up a fundraiser to help him with the materials needed for the restoration project. Thanks to Doncic and others ... it hit the goal with ease -- raising nearly $6K when it was all said and done.