LeBron James Cracks Joke About Bronny Moving Out, 'We Don't Talk As Much'

Bronny James has left the nest, according to his dad, LeBron, who revealed his oldest child moved into his own place ... and joked that his son has been ghostin' him ever since.

The Lakers superstar mentioned Bronny, 21, had vacated the James family home when a reporter asked about his son's growth in the NBA after Tuesday's game in Los Angeles.

"It's been great to see and to watch," James said.

"I think he's enjoying the process. I think you can obviously ask him, you know, more than me. He's not a resident anymore, so we don't talk as much. He has his own place."

Although James sported a semi-sad face when announcing Bronny had flown the coop, he broke out a smile and asked Bronny -- who was in the locker room with him -- how he's been doing.

That wasn't the only emotional moment for King James. He made his 2025 NBA season debut on Tuesday against the Utah Jazz, following his recovery from sciatica.

Just touching the court meant Bron made history ... as the first NBA player to ever play in 23 seasons. James -- who recorded a double-double against the Jazz -- also surpassed Reggie Miller in career three-pointers, moving him to sixth all-time.