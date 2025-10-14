LeBron James Warns Men About 'Ruthless Ass B*tches'

Play video content Everybody's Crazy with April and Savannah

LeBron James is sharing some wisdom he's gained ahead of his 23rd season in the NBA ... saying he's heard enough horror stories from his teammates over the years to warn all men -- steer clear of "cutthroat, ruthless ass bitches!!!"

The future Hall of Famer got real on the "Everybody's Crazy" podcast -- hosted by his wife, Savannah, and her friend April -- as the group was discussing how quickly relationships fall apart nowadays, and who's to blame when they do.

That's when Bron chimed in ... saying he's heard some crazy tales in the locker room, while revealing he believes there are some women out there who don't have men's best interests at heart.

"It's some cutthroat, ruthless ass bitches out here right now, too," James said.

"Listen, I sit in the locker room and s*** now, and it's a lot of women out here that's now kinda flipped the script and, you know, some homies out here trying to be good, too, trying to figure it out and now they lookin' in the mirror saying, 'Damn what did I do wrong?'"

James added, "Homies -- it ain't you!"

LeBron's a good guy to take love advice from ... he's been with his wife Savannah since high school. The couple got married in 2013.

They have three kids together -- Bronny, Dad's teammate, Bryce, now playing college basketball, and their youngest daughter, Zhuri, who plays volleyball.

Kai Cenat, who was also a guest on the podcast, weighed in, too. The ultra-popular streamer encouraged people to leave toxic situations instead of staying out of fear of being alone.

"That's how you grow," Cenat said. "You gotta love yourself."