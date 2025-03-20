Bronny James Says Criticism Motivates Him, I'm Not a 'F***ing Robot'

Bronny James is addressing all the negativity surrounding his NBA career ... saying despite people thinking he's a "f***ing robot," he does have feelings -- and the criticism is motivating him to prove the haters wrong.

The 20-year-old NBA player spoke out in a feature with The Athletic ... on the heels of a confrontation between LeBron and Stephen A. Smith at the Lakers game earlier this month -- which was sparked due to the ESPN talent's comments on the four-time champion's son.

Bronny said all the outside noise doesn't go unnoticed ... but instead of letting it hurt his pride, it's actually having the opposite effect.

"My first thought about everything is I always try to just let it go through one ear and out the other, put my head down and come to work and be positive every day," Bronny said.

"But sometimes it just, it fuels me a little bit. I see everything that people are saying, and people think, like, I’m a f***ing robot, like I don’t have any feelings or emotions."

Bronny continued ... "But I just take that and use it as fuel for me to go out, wake up every day and get to the gym early, get my extra work in, watch my extra film every day, get better every day."

Bronny -- averaging 20.6 points in the G League -- believes he is improving physically and mentally. He attributes his progress to his newfound confidence.

"That’s what Rob [Pelinka] wants me to do as a young guy, coming in, playing in the G League, and learning from far on the bench watching the Lakers play," Bronny added.

