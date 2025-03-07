Stephen A. Smith Says LeBron James Confrontation Sparked By Bronny Comments

UPDATE

7:07 AM PT -- Stephen A. Smith just revealed the pregame squabble with LeBron James stemmed from previous comments the ESPN hoops analyst had made about Bronny James.

Stephen A. said the Lakers superstar was furious over "what he thought he had heard" him say about his eldest son on his "First Take" show ... and he explained The King's language was so vulgar, he couldn't repeat it on national airwaves.

Stephen A. made it clear he wished LeBron had talked to him about the issue in a more private setting ... though he added he understands where 'Bron was coming from as a father.

Seems Stephen A. Smith might have some work to do to get LeBron James' vote if he does end up running for president ... the two guys got in a tense convo before the Lakers game on Thursday, and The King didn't look one bit pleased with the ESPN commentator.

The huge personalities' altercation happened just minutes before Los Angeles' tip-off with the New York Knicks at Crypto.com Arena ... and while it was brief, it appeared heated.

Video shot by a fan in the stands shows James got within inches of Stephen A.'s face ... and seemed to demand something from him, sternly.

It's unclear what exactly was said ... though some internet detectives claim James was urging the "First Take" star to refrain from talking poorly about his son, Bronny.

Stephen A. -- who reportedly recently received looks from Democrat party leaders to potentially be a 2028 presidential candidate -- commented on the incident early Friday morning ... taking to his X page to say he'll address the matter on his various platforms later in the day.

The dust-up didn't seem to bother James too much ... while L.A. started off its tilt with the Knicks slowly, it ended up winning a thriller in overtime, 113-109.

James dropped 31 points in the victory ... and a whole bunch of celebs were there to witness it. Bob Costas, Floyd Mayweather, John McEnroe and Larry David each had courtside chairs.