LeBron James Gets Topps Trading Card Featuring Shooting Sleeve After 50K Points

LeBron James made the buckets, but it's a lucky fan who will reap the reward ... 'cause Topps has created a 1-of-1 trading card, complete with the NBA legend's autograph, and a piece of his arm sleeve from the historic game!

The collectible company showed off the rare piece in a tweet on Wednesday -- hours after Bron surpassed the mind-blowing milestone -- a card that contains James' John Hancock and part of his white Nike shooting sleeve.

LeBron also inscribed "50K Points" under his signature.

The 40-year-old notched his 50,000th point (including the regular season and playoffs) just minutes into the Lakers vs. Pelicans game ... when new teammate Luka Doncic found him near the three-point line -- and bang!

The Lake Show won the game, 136-115 ... their 7th straight victory.

James entered the game with 49,999, so it was the safest bet ever to assume he'd crack 50,000 ... and because of that, a ton of celebs came out to Crypto.com, including stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire and Floyd Mayweather!

It's been a busy week for the card company.