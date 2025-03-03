John Cena Heel Turn Gets Trading Card Treatment From Topps

John Cena left the world stunned Saturday night when he turned heel on Cody Rhodes and aligned himself with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson ... and now the shocking moment is getting the trading card treatment from Topps!

The popular collectibles company dropped a first look at the new card -- set to appear in a lucky fan's pack later this week -- which captures the moment Cena turned on Rhodes, nailing him in the nuts ... before he used his watch as a weapon!

The card also contains Cena's John Hancock, along with the caption ... "Vicious turn stuns the world."

Cena's card isn't the only new one hitting packs ... Topps is also dropping a card featuring John, The Rock, and Travis Scott in what they describe as "a one-of-a-kind triple autograph card."

Of course, the heel turn was the moment that set the internet ablaze during WWE's "Elimination Chamber" event Saturday in Toronto ... which went down after Rhodes told Johnson to "Go f*** yourself!"

Cena and Rhodes embraced before JC sold his soul to his former rival.

Cena has yet to comment on the shocking turn ... only dropping the mic during the post-show press conference before boarding a flight to Africa to continue shooting a movie.

