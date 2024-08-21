John Cena Says Filming Sex Scenes 'Is The Worst'

Play video content Club Shay Shay

There's one thing John Cena hates about the film industry -- and it ain't the long hours or memorizing lines -- the WWE legend HATES filming sex scenes!

The 16-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion appeared on the "Club Shay Shay" podcast with Shannon Sharpe, where the guys talked about everything from his legendary wrestling career to how he got his start in the movie industry.

That's when the topic of Cena's role in Amy Schumer's "Trainwreck" movie came up ... a role that required Cena to take part in some NSFW scenes.

That led to Sharpe asking if shooting those scenes are hard -- pun very much intended -- when Cena responded with an immediate yes!

"Right now, you guys at home think it's just us," Cena said. "There's a whole f****** world back there."

"We started off practice; it was like a closed set," he said. "I've come to grips with like 'This is who you are. You work hard every day to be the best you can, f*** it man, let it hang out.' There are so many people you need to make a movie, there's nothing intimate about it. Nothing. Like it's really embarrassing."

John went on to say comedic sex scenes are even tougher ... 'cause you have to make it as awkward as possible, while the whole crew is watching.

"It's different," he said. "I don't wanna say it sucks, it's just different than you all think it is."

While it may have been tough to film, he was still a part of a very successful movie, which raked in $140 million in box office sales. Cena also said that learning from Schumer and director Judd Apatow was a great experience.