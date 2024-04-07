Cody Rhodes Beats Roman Reigns At WrestleMania, Cena, Rock, Undertaker Show Up

Cody Rhodes finished the story -- the American Nightmare just took down Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40 ... and some of the organization's biggest legends were a part of the chaos.

Rhodes and Reigns went at it for over half an hour ... with both nearly coming away with the victory numerous times.

It was a Bloodline Rules match -- meaning there were no rules -- and man, did all hell break loose.

The Usos were the first to burst onto the scene ... but the two ended up taking each other out when their action flooded into the stage.

Solo Sikoa then came through for Reigns ... crashing the ring and hitting Rhodes from the side.

The Rock and John Cena then joined in on the fun ... with the Philadelphia crowd absolutely losing it.

But it wasn't nearly as wild as when The Undertaker came out of nowhere and choke-slammed Rock before disappearing.

Seth Rollins also tried to support Rhodes ... but he got taken out by Reigns before he could hit Rock with a chair.

Despite the star-studded lineup, it all came down to Rhodes and Reigns ... and Cody executed three Cross Rhodes finishers to seal the victory.