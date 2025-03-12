Stephen A. Smith Calls LeBron James Confrontation 'Weak' and 'Bulls***'

Play video content Gil's Arena

Stephen A. Smith isn't done talking about his feud with LeBron James just yet ... he continued on Tuesday to share his side of last week's confrontation with the Lakers superstar -- calling the whole ordeal "weak" and "bulls***."

The ESPN commentator chopped it up with Gilbert Arenas on "Gil's Arena" ... where he was asked about the run-in with James during the Lakers' March 6 tilt against the Knicks.

While he wished James didn't handle the situation publicly, he said he knew he wasn't talking to LeBron the player ... but LeBron the father.

"He said, 'Yo, you gotta stop talking s*** about my son. You gotta stop f***ing with my son. That's my son, that's my son,'" Smith said.

"I said 'Yo, let's talk later.' He was like, 'Nah f*** that, you gotta stop f***ing with my son.' And I said, 'Alright, though.'"

The 57-year-old then recalled making eye contact with Bronny during the first quarter, who had a sad look on his face. He believes his pops saw it, which led to LeBron confronting him.

Smith said he had no intention of discussing the ordeal on his show the following day ... but once it had gone viral, the powers that be told him he had to talk about it.

Play video content TMZSports.com

While people have debated who was in the right ... you can count Dwyane Wade on the side of his former teammate -- he told TMZ Sports he would have done the exact same thing James did.