Bronny James Drops Career-High 39 Points for Lakers' G League Affiliate

Bronny James is on a bit of a scoring tear ... less than a week after his 17-point NBA career high, Bron's son dropped 39 in a G League game, and pops couldn't be prouder!

Despite being ~2,500 miles away with the Lakers, who were in Orlando to take on the Magic ... LeBron James was still keeping tabs on Bronny's game for the South Bay Lakers, and was hyped on X after seeing his oldest son's stat line.

SMILE THROUGH IT ALL YOUNG 🤴🏾!!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 KEEP GOING!! https://t.co/xAWHGG6SI5 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 25, 2025 @KingJames

"SMILE THROUGH IT ALL YOUNG," LeBron wrote. "KEEP GOING!!"

On top of the 39 points, Bronny finished with four assists, seven rebounds. He knocked down four three-pointers from beyond the arc in 38 minutes of play.

The near-40 spot follows Bronny's 17-point performance for the big club on Friday, as they faced the Bucks at Crypto.com Arena. Bronny played more minutes because his dad, Luka Doncic, and other Lakers regulars were out.

"I've gained my confidence and gained my comfortability over just reps and getting out there and taking advantage of my opportunity if it's given," Bronny said following the game.

Play video content

"Being ready at all times I think that's the biggest thing for me."

In fact, the performance against Milwaukee was so impressive, it led Stephen A. Smith to say his initial assessment might have been off the mark!