Bronny James Celebrates GF Parker Whitfield's 21st Birthday

Bronny James and Parker Whitfield are celebrating yet another milestone this summer -- it's her 21st birthday ... and the Los Angeles Lakers player gave his girlfriend a sweet shoutout to mark the special day.

Whitfield -- the daughter of actor Dondre Whitfield and actress Salli Richardson -- made her 21st trip around the sun on Tuesday ... and shared several shoutouts from her friends on her Instagram story.

Of course, the most notable post was from Bronny ... who shared a Story of his massive smile as they enjoyed her b-day cake together.

"Happy bday to my everything 💗💗💗😘😘😘," James wrote on the IG post.

Her birthday comes just weeks after James and Whitfield celebrated their one-year anniversary together.

The young couple was first linked when Whitfield was spotted with James at the 2024 Paris Olympics to support his father, LeBron James, and Team USA basketball.

James and Whitfield -- both Sierra Canyon alums -- went official a few months after on National Boyfriend's Day, which is coming up again (October 3rd).