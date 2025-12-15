LeBron James Addresses Dillon Brooks' Antics, 'We Just Compete!'

Even though he got heated during several run-ins with Dillon Brooks in the Lakers vs. Suns game, LeBron James is adamant butting heads with his opponent was nothing more than a natural part of the game.

The Lakers superstar spoke about Brooks -- a player known for getting under opponents' skin -- and their multiple scuffles during the Lakers' 116-114 win over the Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center on Sunday.

ICYMI, Brooks and James were jawing at each other for most of the game, including one moment when LeBron had to be held back by referees.

"We're going to get up in each other's face," James said in the locker room postgame.

"Tried not to go borderline with it. I don't really take it there. But we just compete and did that almost all the way to the end of the game."

"He's going to compete. I'm going to compete. We're going to get up in each other's face. Tried not to go borderline with it. I don't really take it there. But we just competed. And did that almost all the way to the end of the game" - LeBron James on Dillon Brooks

Brooks' emotions towards LBJ led to his ejection in the fourth quarter, which contributed to the Suns' loss.

His teammate, Devin Booker, defended him, though -- saying he loves the aggression Dillon brings to the court.

"People always say everything is too friendly in the NBA, and then Dillon comes around, and now it's too much," Booker said after the game.

Devin Booker touched on the constant jawing between Dillon Brooks and LeBron James.



Devin Booker touched on the constant jawing between Dillon Brooks and LeBron James.

"People always everything's too friendly in the NBA, and then Dillon comes around and now it's too much… I'd rather it be the other way. I'd rather it be too much."

"I'd rather it be the other way -- it be too much."

Brooks and James have a long-standing rivalry ... dating back to 2023, when Dillon struck James in the groin during a Rockets vs. Lakers game.