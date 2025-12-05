LeBron James Shrugs Off Ending Historic Scoring Streak, 'We Won!'

LeBron James' historic streak of 1,297 consecutive regular-season games with double-digit points ended on Thursday ... but the King's not losing sleep over it -- 'cause his team won!!

The moment at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto was like a movie -- the Lakers and Raptors were tied at 120 apiece in the closing seconds of the contest ... and with just eight points and the ball in his hands, LeBron elected to cough up the rock instead of attempting to both play the hero and keep his insane run alive.

James dished it to a wide-open Rui Hachimura -- who drilled a corner three at the buzzer!!

Naturally, the whole team went nuts.

The selfless play secured the Lakers' win ... but also concluded James' double-digit scoring streak. When reporters asked if he cared that he had passed up the chance at keeping his streak alive for the crucial assist, he made it clear he had zero regrets.

"None," James said after the game, "We won!"

Hachimura, on the other hand, was stoked about his first game-winning shot ... revealing James already planned to give him the ball before the final play.

"Bron told me right before this, he said, 'I gotchu.' He said, 'It's gonna come to you.' So yeah, that was it. That was it," Hachimura said.