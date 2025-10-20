Lakers Fan Drops Lawsuit Against LeBron James Over 'The Second Decision'

The Lakers fan who claims he lost a ton of cash after being duped by LeBron James' "The Second Decision" has just filed to dismiss his lawsuit against the NBA superstar ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Documents we obtained show Andrew Garcia hit an L.A. County court on Monday to dismiss his small claims case against the King ... just 12 days after the lifelong Laker lover first alleged the hooper owed him $865.66.

Garcia said when James appeared to imply retirement was incoming when he told his millions of followers on Oct. 7 he had a big announcement to make ... he booked it to Ticketmaster to score some seats to what would be LBJ's last-ever matchup with his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Garcia said the two tix for March 31, 2026 game cost him $432.83 apiece ... but when James' big proclamation ended up being nothing more than a booze ad -- he claimed they lost almost all of their value.

Garcia wrote in his suit James owed him because of "fraud, deception, misrepresentation, and any and all basis of legal recovery" ... but this week, he told us an unexpected message from PrizePicks got him to change his tune.

He said a rep from the daily fantasy sports app told him they heard his story and wanted to make him an offer that included free Lakers tickets and some merch for his troubles. He said once he accepted that, he decided he didn't need anything further from James.