LeBron James Claps Back At Heckler For Taking Shots at His Hairline

A courtside heckler learned the hard way that Omar from "The Wire" wasn't kidding when he said "come at the king, you best not miss" ... 'cause the spectator tried to clown LeBron James over his hairline -- but it hilariously backfired!!

The fun interaction happened on Sunday during the Los Angeles Lakers' road game against the Philadelphia Sixers at the Wells Fargo Center.

When James was standing near the expensive seats, a guy saw an opportunity and yelled, "You still ain't got no hair though" -- clearly not ready for LBJ's response.

James locked eyes with the man, shrugged, and said, "It happens. You know what I do got though! Got plenty of it!"

We're assuming James was talking about money ... considering the King's a freakin' billionaire.

The folks in the crowd laughed their asses off as LeBron casually strolled back up the court with a smile on his face.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Not only did James clap back at the heckler -- he also silenced him by droppin' 29 points in the Lakers' 112-108 win over the 76ers.

That wasn't James' only encounter with a fan at the game ... he also made a young supporter's dream come true after signing his Lakers jersey postgame.

Play video content X / @nba