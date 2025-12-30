Blueface Lists Customized Blue California Mansion for $1.2 Million

Blueface is looking for new surroundings in the new year ... the rapper put his Los Angeles-area mansion on the market earlier this week -- for a cool $1,250,000!

Real estate sources tell TMZ ... Blueface is giving the future buyer a jump start on the luxurious life tucked in the quiet Pleasantville of a Santa Clarita Valley neighborhood ... the 4,303-square-foot joint encompasses 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms and a back yard.

The two-level pad has been the scene of numerous Blueface viral moments and live streams over the years ... the place was built in 2018.

The house boasts a range of amenities, including a 2-car garage, a media room, an indoor fireplace, an outdoor fire pit and patio, and more ... check out the gallery to get a good look!