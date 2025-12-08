Jessica Simpson Relists Home for $17.9 Million After It Struggles to Sell

Jessica Simpson ain’t one to quit ... she’s giving her Hidden Hills, California crib another shot on the market -- relisting it after a quick month-long timeout.

The singer’s trying to offload the 7-bedroom estate for a cool $17.9 mil -- the same price she dropped it to back in January when she first tried to move it ... smack in the middle of those L.A. wildfires tearing through the region.

Nearly a whole year’s passed, but the place must’ve kept some bad mojo 'cause it’s still struggled to sell ... especially since Jessica first listed the mansion for $22 million back in September '23, and it’s been fighting for a buyer ever since.

It’s not like this place isn’t insane -- 13,274 square feet on 2.25 acres, wild views, and every A-list perk you can think of ... luxe appliances, a spa that practically begs you to move in, a guest house with its own kitchenette -- this lot is a straight-up dream pad!

Hopefully, giving it a month-long breather after yanking it from the market in November will work some magic and finally get it sold.