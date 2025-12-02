Liberace's Former L.A. Home With Iconic Piano Pool Hits Market for $3.1M

Snag The Keys To His Piano-Pool Pad

Liberace’s old L.A. pad is back on the market after 22 years -- and it’s asking a flashy $3,195,000 ... a price tag that definitely reflects that iconic piano-shaped pool!

The Mid-Century Modern estate is a legit slice of Los Angeles history ... sitting on a sprawling 17,800-square-foot lot and featuring the world-famous pool, the ultimate symbol of Liberace’s over-the-top legacy.

It’s got all the goodies ... 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, with bright, open interiors, and a private primary suite that doubles as its own chill retreat with direct access to that iconic backyard.

Of course, that pool is the real showstopper -- every entertainer’s dream centerpiece.

The current owner, Mitchell Moadeb, has held on to the place for 22 years, and tells TMZ they’re finally parting ways because his wife’s expecting another baby ... and they need more space!

