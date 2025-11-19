Fashion Designer Jerry Lorenzo Finds Buyer for $10M Los Feliz Home

Fashion designer Jerry Lorenzo just locked it in ... he’s officially found a buyer for his Los Feliz pad.

The "Fear of God" streetwear designer picked up the place with his wife back in 2018 for a cool $8.5 million. The house was listed for $9,495,000 ... so yeah, he definitely walked away with a very sweet profit!

The new owners scored a seriously killer L.A. property -- a 1930 Spanish-style stunner with 5 beds and 7 baths spread across nearly 7,200 square feet ... featuring the main house, a guest house, a pool, and a sports court.

The house was redesigned by renowned designers Kathleen and Tommy Clements.

With Jerry’s fashion empire blowing up, he upgraded big time -- snagging a Beverly Hills "Post Office"-area mansion for $19.5 million in 2023.