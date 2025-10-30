Riki Lindhome Selling Her Los Angeles Home for $2.8 Million

Riki Lindhome has put her Los Angeles hideaway on the market and it's a mid-century dream perched above the city ... TMZ has learned.

Real estate sources tell TMZ ... the "Wednesday" actress and Garfunkel & Oates star just listed her first-ever solo home purchase for $2.795 million.

The 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom property spans 2,311 square feet and sits on nearly 13,000 square feet of hillside land, offering sweeping panoramic views that stretch from downtown L.A. to the Hollywood Hills.

Inside, the home oozes mid-century magic ... vaulted ceilings, wood beams, skylights, and walls of glass seamlessly blending indoor and outdoor living. The main living area centers around a dramatic two-story window framing the city skyline, while the layout wraps around a lush backyard complete with a renovated saltwater pool, fire pit, and intimate sitting area overlooking the city.

Riki tells TMZ ... "This extraordinary home spoke to me immediately. The views, the charm, the way the kitchen, hallway, and family room all look into the pool ... it was love at first sight. Once you stepped inside, it felt like an exhale ... calm, quiet, and full of light."

She calls it her "sanctuary" and says she hopes whoever buys it will feel the same sense of peace and connection she did when she first walked through the door.