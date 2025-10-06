Roseanne Barr Sells Hawaii Macadamia Nut Farm for $2.6 Million

Roseanne Barr just unloaded her sprawling macadamia nut farm on Hawaii's Big Island ... and she sold it for more than she was asking.

Our real estate sources tell us Roseanne sold her 46-acre farm for a cool $2.6 million. She listed it in August for $1.95 million.

Roseanne filmed her 2011 Lifetime series "Roseanne's Nuts" on the massive property, which sits along the Big Island's Hamakua Coast. On the show, Roseanne and her partner, Johnny Argent, farmed macadamias.

Paul B. Stukin of Deep Blue HI held the listing and represented Roseanne. He tells TMZ ... "This sale demonstrates how Hawai‘i continues to capture global demand for legacy properties. With buyers traveling from multiple states and countries, Roseanne’s Honoka‘a farm achieved $650,000 over asking, a testament to the market’s strength and the reach of our boutique approach."

The farmhouse is 2,716 square feet with 4 bedrooms ... including a patio overlooking the Hawaiian coastline and the farm's orchard.

Roseanne's farm is also decked out with a pool, waterslide, soaking tub, outdoor bamboo shower, a greenhouse, an art studio and a pool house.