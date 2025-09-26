Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Yolanda Hadid Lists Pennsylvania Family Farm for Nearly $11 Million

By TMZ Staff
Yolanda Hadid Lists Pennsylvania Family Farm
Yolanda Hadid is officially letting go of her dreamy Hadid family farm ... listing it for a whopping $10.8M.

You can see from these pics the supermodel-turned-designer's Pennsylvania estate is a full-on sanctuary of wellness, design, and countryside charm ... which she reimagined from the ground up.

0925-Yolanda-Hadid-Home-Drone-Shot-SUB
Yolanda dubs the property a slice of heaven -- and it sure does look it with a main house, three guest cottages, barn and resort-style pool -- all decked out under Yolanda’s personal design vision.

0925-Yolanda-Hadid-Family-Farm-For-Sale-Sub2
The farm oasis in Bucks County also held space for her daughter's Bella and Gigi to ride horses, train in the jumping arena, and enjoy country life just a stone’s throw from New York as their modelling careers took off.

The 30-acre lavender farm and equestrian estate comes with an 8,000-square-foot stone barn that's been renovated into an entertainment space and gym. Another barn on the property has been rebuilt as a professional equestrian facility.

0925-Yolanda-Hadid-Family-Farm-For-Sale-Sub3
It'll be a bittersweet goodbye for Yolanda once she offloads the property.

0925-Yolanda-Hadid-Family-Farm-For-Sale-Sub4
Yolanda said in a statement ... “Eight years ago, after my divorce and years of battling chronic neurological Lyme disease, I needed to get away from the noise of city life. I longed for a sanctuary where I could heal and reconnect with Mother Earth just the way I grew up in Holland. When I found the farm, I instantly fell in love … there were no gates at that time so I parked on the main road and walked down the long driveway, the energy was unbelievable. I instantly knew I was home even before I saw the buildings.”

0925-Yolanda-Hadid-Family-Farm-For-Sale-Sub1

Carl Gambino of the Gambino Group at Compass and Revi Haviv of Addison Wolfe Real Estate hold the listing.

