Yolanda Hadid Lists Pennsylvania Family Farm for Nearly $11 Million

Yolanda Hadid is officially letting go of her dreamy Hadid family farm ... listing it for a whopping $10.8M.

You can see from these pics the supermodel-turned-designer's Pennsylvania estate is a full-on sanctuary of wellness, design, and countryside charm ... which she reimagined from the ground up.

Yolanda dubs the property a slice of heaven -- and it sure does look it with a main house, three guest cottages, barn and resort-style pool -- all decked out under Yolanda’s personal design vision.

The farm oasis in Bucks County also held space for her daughter's Bella and Gigi to ride horses, train in the jumping arena, and enjoy country life just a stone’s throw from New York as their modelling careers took off.

The 30-acre lavender farm and equestrian estate comes with an 8,000-square-foot stone barn that's been renovated into an entertainment space and gym. Another barn on the property has been rebuilt as a professional equestrian facility.

It'll be a bittersweet goodbye for Yolanda once she offloads the property.

Yolanda said in a statement ... “Eight years ago, after my divorce and years of battling chronic neurological Lyme disease, I needed to get away from the noise of city life. I longed for a sanctuary where I could heal and reconnect with Mother Earth just the way I grew up in Holland. When I found the farm, I instantly fell in love … there were no gates at that time so I parked on the main road and walked down the long driveway, the energy was unbelievable. I instantly knew I was home even before I saw the buildings.”