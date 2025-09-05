'Karate Kid' Mansion Remodeled, Listed for Sale at $5.85M

One famed Los Angeles-area residence is shedding its Hollywood past thanks to an extensive remodel ... and it's ready for a new owner, TMZ has learned.

The Encino Hills mansion featured in 1984's "The Karate Kid" has hit the market for a whopping $5.85 million ... but fans of the martial arts flick likely won't recognize the abode after its glow-up.

Check it out ... the house has undergone a complete top-to-bottom remodel, turning the 5-bedroom, 5-bath estate into a modern design gem. They did a lot more than "wax on, wax off" for this remodel, too!!!

Where it once served as Elisabeth Shue's character's suburban pad in 'Karate Kid,' the 5,000-square-foot-plus manse now boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, a grand double-height entryway, contemporary architectural updates, and an open-concept design ... among other notable additions.

The home's gated hillside location is also attention-grabbing ... and certainly helps support the 7-figure price point.

The renovation was completed this month ... the house was previously sold for $2.8 million in 2023.

Still, we're sure some fans are nostalgic for the home's original 1970s design, as it was featured prominently in the classic coming-of-age flick starring Ralph Macchio, Pat Morita, and William Zabka. Gotta evolve with the times, though!!!