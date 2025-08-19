Derek Fisher, Gloria Govan Sell California Mansion for $2.85 Million

... For Just Under $3M!

A lucky buyer is now livin' the California dream after scooping up former NBA star Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan's beautiful L.A.-area mansion -- and they scored it for under $3 million!

As we previously reported, the couple -- who married in 2021 -- listed their Chatsworth estate back in January ... a Mediterranean-style home with a bunch of luxury perks.

The 5,691-square-foot mansion, built just four years ago, features five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, with the primary suite boasting a Four Seasons bathroom.

The crib has high ceilings, a gourmet kitchen with an "oversized" island, an office/library, two lofts, and a three-car garage.

The area outside the home may be even cooler -- there's a putting green, a full basketball court(!), and a fully covered dining room with a BBQ pit!

And, for those scorchin' hot SoCal days in The Valley, there's also a massive outdoor pool.

The home, located at the "premier end of a cul-de-sac," sits inside a gated and guarded community ... and also features a built-in security system with cameras.