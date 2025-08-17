NBA Star Hassan Whiteside Lists Miami Beach Mansion for $15.8 Million

Hassan Whiteside is trading his waterfront estate for a fat paycheck -- cause the former Miami Heat star just listed his Florida mega-mansion for a cool $15.8 million.

The contemporary pad sits on nearly 18,000 square feet of gated land with 90 feet of waterfront on Miami Beach's Surprise Lake.

The crib flexes 5 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, and huge open spaces for living, dining, and entertaining -- all with killer water views. Whiteside didn't cut corners either ... the place is decked out with stunning marble and hardwood floors, a chef's kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances, and even a built-in aquarium.

There's more ... a sick rooftop lounge with a firepit and TV, a garage turned into a gym, a movie theater, custom bar, 45-foot dock with 3 Jet Ski slips and a pool with a waterfall.

Whiteside played five seasons with the Heat, and clearly lived the Miami dream while he was at it. Now, someone else with deep pockets gets to call this baller estate home!