Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi List English Countryside Home For $30M

Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi are moving to bigger pastures in England ... putting their farmhouse on the market after snatching up a larger property in the countryside.

Ellen and Portia moved to the Cotswolds last year after President Trump was elected back home and they renovated a 43-acre farmhouse ... adding modern touches to a rustic estate.

The property, known as Kitesbridge Farm, is going to be listed for $30 million ... because the Wall Street Journal reports Ellen and Portia have moved to a larger, more contemporary estate in the same area.

The WSJ reports Ellen and Portia dropped about $20 million on Kitesbridge Farm in 2024 before transforming the home with a big renovation ... but they moved because they needed more space for Portia's horses, which have been flown in from California.

Kitesbridge Farm is in Swinbrook, Oxfordshire, in the Cotswolds... and the place is 16,600 square feet with a six-bedroom main house that was originally built in the 1700s.

The home wraps around a courtyard ... and there's a two-bedroom guest house and a separate barn with a pub. Plus, Ellen and Portia's place has an indoor, heated swimming pool and a home gym.

Ellen and Portia reportedly hired about 70 contractors to complete a 12-18 month renovation in less than 5 months ... but the WSJ says the couple only lived in the home for about a month before moving to a bigger place with horse stables.

At $30 million, Kitesbridge Farm is said to be the most expensive home for sale in the Cotswolds.