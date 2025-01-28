Derek Fisher, Gloria Govan List California Mansion For $3 Million

Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan are saying goodbye to their California mansion ... putting their home on the market for $3 million!!!

The 5,691-square-foot pad sits on half an acre in a guarded, gated community in Chatsworth, about 30 miles northwest of Crypto.com Arena, where Fisher once played for the Lakers.

The Mediterranean-style home was built in 2021 and features five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, high ceilings, an extra large kitchen with an oversized island, and a floor-to-ceiling fireplace for those chill California nights.

The outdoor area also has all the bells and whistles -- a spacious pool and spa, a basketball court (of course), a putting green and a barbeque area to chef it up.

Jordan Cohen of RE/MAX holds the listing for the property.

It's unknown why Fisher and Govan -- who got married in 2021 -- are unloading on the amazing home for $2,999,950 ... but we're assuming it was time for a change.

Fisher raked in over $66 million during his 18-year NBA career ... and went on to spend several seasons coaching in the NBA and WNBA.