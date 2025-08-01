Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt Buys L.A.’s Spelling Manor For $110 Million

A famous Los Angeles mansion is changing hands ... former Google CEO Eric Schmidt just dropped 9-figures for the Spelling Manor.

Eric and his wife, Wendy Schmidt, paid $110 for the storied estate ... according to a report Friday in the Wall Street Journal.

The Spelling Manor was built in the '90s for TV producer Aaron Spelling and his wife Candy Spelling ... and the property boasts 14 bedrooms, 27 baths and 56,500 square feet of space.

Petra Ecclestone -- the fashion designer and daughter of Formula One billionaire Bernie Ecclestone sold the Manor in 2019 for $120 million ... so it seems like the Schmidts are getting a steal at $110M.

Petra bought it from Candy in 2011 for $85 million, then proceeded to spend a fortune remodeling the estate.

The property has all the bells and whistles ... including a beauty salon with massage rooms and tanning beds, plus a bowling alley and a wine cellar.

Here's how the other half lives ... the Schmidts are reportedly planning to use the Manor to host meetings and nonprofit events. They already own other properties in L.A. and nearby Montecito, plus London, Washington D.C., Miami Beach, New York City, San Francisco and on Nantucket Island.

