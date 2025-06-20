Paris Hilton Drops $63 Million on Mark Wahlberg's Former Mansion

Paris Hilton will soon be sliving in a gorgeous new mansion ... throwing down a bag to secure a house with a funky connection.

The DJ and mother-of-two and her husband, Carter Reum, closed on the property in Beverly Hills Friday.

She's not the first A-lister to own the 12-bedroom, 20-bathroom home ... Mark Wahlberg sold the sprawling estate for $55 million back in 2023.

Her neighbors in the uber-exclusive Beverly Park enclave include Adele, Denzel Washington, Rod Stewart, Eddie Murphy and Justin Bieber.

This might be one of the craziest properties ever, people ... so dive into the pics taken in the 30,500-square-foot home, which sits on a 6-acre lot. That's a property size more common in the Midwest than the middle of the City of Angels!

The house is great for anyone with a competitive side ... with an oversized sports court ready for tastes as varied as basketball, pickleball or skating. There's also a 5-hole golf course and a driving range -- so her kiddos London and Phoenix can try their hands at becoming the next Tiger Woods!

The place has a gorgeous living room, formal dining area, 2-story library, a home theater, professional gym, wine and cigar cellar, patios sprawling lawns and much, much more.

Basically, one night in Paris' mansion is like staying in a castle or the White House ... except the beach is just around the corner, too!

Paris sings that "Stars Are Blind" ... but, we've got a feeling every star in H'wood's going to be looking at this place in envy!