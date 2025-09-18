Brad Pitt Sells L.A. Home to Austin Butler After Break-In

Brad Pitt has officially offloaded one property from his portfolio ... the actor just closed the deal on his Los Angeles-area home, with Austin Butler taking over the deed to the estate.

Real estate sources tell TMZ ... Butler scooped up Pitt's former 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom Los Feliz property ... and closed the sale last Friday after going into escrow in an off-market deal last month.

We're told the "Elvis" star nabbed the house for a whopping $5.2 million ... which is certainly a deal given what Pitt paid for the historic house.

We broke the news last month ... the Oscar winner was selling his Los Angeles-area abode only 2 years after picking it up for $5.5 million. Pitt seemed eager to ditch the home ... especially after it was broken into and ransacked earlier in the summer.

Though per the police, the alleged culprits have since been arrested ... so Butler can rest easy and enjoy the house's famed scenic views.

Remember, the estate, which was built in 1960, has sweeping views of the city and has a rich history tied to Hollywood. Known as "The Steel House," the home's previous owners include Aileen Getty and Maroon 5's James Valentine, among others.

We reached out to Jonathan Mogharrabi and Marci Kays of Carolwood Estates who held the listing and they declined to comment.

Pitt's already moved on from the property, too. He acquired a $12 million Los Angeles home from The Killers guitarist Dave Keuning ... so, he'll be just fine.