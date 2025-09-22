'RHOM' Lea Black Preparing to Sell Los Angeles Home for $7 Million

'Real Housewives' star Lea Black is ready to part ways with her jaw dropping Hollywood Hills mansion where she's entertained A-listers, politicians and power players for years ... TMZ has learned.

Real estate sources tell us the 4,500 square foot property -- perched above the Sunset Strip on a rare double lot -- is currently off-market, but being prepped to list for around $7 million.

This place is built for entertaining ... wall to wall glass puts the city on display from every angle, and the Black's added a swanky bar and entertainment lounge, along with an outdoor kitchen and chef's kitchen ... all spilling right out to the resort-style pool and spa.

Outside, a massive patio with high end audio and lighting, plus a Porsche designed BBQ and fire pit setup nestled next to a landscaped garden.

Inside, the finishes are nothing short of luxe ... French White Oak floors, slabs of Italian marble, and designer lighting wrapping the home.

We're told the owner of Lea Black Beauty and Skincare, who scooped up the pad back in 2016 for $5.9M, is shifting her focus to her other properties in Coral Gables and Star Island, Florida, as well as her Texas digs. When she's in L.A., our sources say she plans to maintain a presidential-level hotel suite.