Bella Thorne Sells Los Angeles House for Nearly $4 Million

Bella Thorne just cashed out on her sweet Los Angeles digs ... unloading her hilltop canyon estate for a cool price ... TMZ has learned.

Real estate sources tell us the actress sold the Topanga Canyon property on Monday for $3.9 million. The 6-bedroom, 7-bathroom property is tucked past a private gate on 10 acres of prime land, and whoever scooped it up is walking away with a one-of-a-kind retreat.

Bella purchased the home in 2019 for $3.3M ... it comes with a floral installation that Bella and renowned florist Kristen Alpaugh created.

The Mediterranean-style spread features more than 7,000 square feet, split between the main house and a guesthouse. The place comes with unmatched 360-degree views of the city, rolling mountains, and the Pacific Ocean.

The main residence is stacked with luxury touches -- soaring double-height ceilings, arched windows and a gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances.

Outside, it's an entertainer’s dream ... with a sparkling pool, spa with a cascading waterfall, BBQ station, fire pit lounge, and wide open lawn for those canyon sunsets.