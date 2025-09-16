Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Jim Irsay's Indiana Mansion Sells For $11.75 Million Months After Death

By TMZ Staff
Jim Irsay's Indiana mansion -- the one featuring a pool, a playground, a putting green and a tennis court -- has just sold ... nearly four months after the Indianapolis Colts owner passed away.

TMZ Sports is told the Carmel property ended up selling on Monday for $11.75 million.

It had been listed by Steve Decatur of The Decatur Group earlier this summer for $12 million.

The place is one-of-a-kind -- it butts up against Crooked Stik Golf Club and has two separate guest homes. There's also a Zen garden, a home theater, a speakeasy, and a basketball court with Colts logos all over it.

The primary residence -- which boasts six bedrooms and a whopping 12 bathrooms -- was Irsay's main Indiana home ... and was actually the same house he had a medical emergency in late 2023.

Irsay, as you know, died "peacefully in his sleep" on May 21. He was 65 years old.

