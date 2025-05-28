Reggie Wayne Breaks Down In Tears Over Colts Owner Jim Irsay's Death

The city of Indianapolis is still reeling from the shocking death of Colts owner Jim Irsay ... and that includes legendary wide receiver Reggie Wayne -- who broke down in tears while reflecting on his boss/friend during a press conference.

Wayne -- who currently serves as the team's wide receivers coach -- met with the media amid voluntary practices ... and he was asked what he wants his current group of players to know about Irsay.

"He would have did anything for anybody," Wayne said as he grew emotional. "He would have gave the clothes off his back."

"I said, 'Y'all don't really know him.' And luckily, like all those dudes, they've just been here. So you don't know anything else, but I said he cared about his players. He cared about the people in the building. He was that dude."

Despite not every player having a relationship with the 65-year-old ... Wayne said everyone needed "to push their ass for him," even encouraging them to read about him.

Irsay passed away in his sleep last week. Earlier Wednesday, the team announced memorial plans for their longtime owner ... saying he will be honored in a private ceremony next week -- with a public gathering being held at a later date.