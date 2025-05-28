Colts Announce Plans to Honor Jim Irsay With Private, Public Services
Late Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay will be honored with a private ceremony next week, the team announced Wednesday.
The NFL franchise revealed two events will be held to remember the 65-year-old -- one for his closest family members and friends ... and another for the public, which will be held at a later date.
The private memorial will take place on June 2, the Colts said ... although the location was not disclosed.
Irsay passed away on May 21 ... and countless figures mourned the loss -- from former players like Peyton Manning to fellow owners like Robert Kraft and more.
The team also stated earlier this week it will display a patch on its uniforms this season ... which features his initials and famous signature and smiley face.
Irsay died "peacefully in his sleep," the team said ... and is survived by his daughters, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt and Kalen Jackson.
"Jim's dedication and passion for the Indianapolis Colts in addition to his generosity, commitment to the community, and most importantly, his love for his family were unsurpassed," the team said last week.