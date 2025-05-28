Colts Announce Plans to Honor Jim Irsay With Private, Public Services

Late Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay will be honored with a private ceremony next week, the team announced Wednesday.

The NFL franchise revealed two events will be held to remember the 65-year-old -- one for his closest family members and friends ... and another for the public, which will be held at a later date.

The private memorial will take place on June 2, the Colts said ... although the location was not disclosed.

Irsay passed away on May 21 ... and countless figures mourned the loss -- from former players like Peyton Manning to fellow owners like Robert Kraft and more.

The team also stated earlier this week it will display a patch on its uniforms this season ... which features his initials and famous signature and smiley face.

For The Boss. 💪



Jim's initials, signature and trademark smiley face will be featured on our jerseys this season.#ThankYouJimIrsay pic.twitter.com/Tx9Bn5j8iO — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 27, 2025 @Colts

Irsay died "peacefully in his sleep," the team said ... and is survived by his daughters, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt and Kalen Jackson.