Jim Irsay Disputes Cops' 'Overdose' Report, Says Leg Injury Caused Medical Scare

Jim Irsay says his medical emergency back in December was NOT due to an overdose ... insisting this week a leg injury was actually the cause of the scare.

Cops, of course, have stated otherwise. Carmel Police Department officers said in an incident report they responded to the Indianapolis Colts owner's Carmel residence on Dec. 8 at around 4:30 AM after he had been struggling to breathe with a weak pulse. They said following an administration of a dose of Narcan -- a drug commonly used to revive people in opiate overdose situations -- "he responded slightly."

Irsay was ultimately strapped to a stretcher and taken to the hospital ... and cops ended up classifying the whole ordeal as a suspected "overdose" and "overdose/poisoning."

Irsay, though, was adamant in an interview with Fox 59 on Monday, "It wasn't an overdose."

"I don't know why when you have your name in the paper in the past, people throw that out there quickly," the 64-year-old said. "I don’t pay attention to it all that much, but I don't think it's fair."

Irsay -- who inherited the Colts after his father died in 1997 -- says a leg injury that developed a serious hematoma was the reason for the police response. He added that it was "unfortunate" officers wrote "overdose" in their report.