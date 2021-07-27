Colts' Kenny Moore Pulls Up To Training Camp In IndyCar ... With Patricio O'Ward!!!

Forget the Lambos, the Rolls-Royces and the Audis ... Colts' star Kenny Moore pulled up to training camp on a whole 'nother level Tuesday -- in an IndyCar!!!

... and, his chauffer was none other than pro driver Patricio "Pato" O'Ward!!!

It all went down as Moore was reporting to the start of Indianapolis practices in epic fashion ... with the arrival being so grand, it had onlookers giggling with joy.

In footage from the scene, you can see two motorcycle cops helped O'Ward and Moore arrive at the Grand Park Sports Campus in style.

The car -- a two-seater -- was driven by the 2018 Indy Lights champ ... and in the back, Moore was tucked away in racing gear.

The Indy star, who signed a $33 MILLION contract extension in 2019, got kinda stuck trying to get out of the ride ... but he eventually made it out -- and it was all cool as hell!!

Of course, if this all looks familiar ... it's 'cause it is -- remember, back in 2014, Reggie Wayne had a similar training camp entrance with racecar driver Ed Carpenter.