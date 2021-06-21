Colts' Mo Alie-Cox Predicting Huge Season W/ Carson Wentz, Better Than 2020!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Fantasy football nerds, listen up ... Mo Alie-Cox is predicting a BIG season with Carson Wentz now on board -- telling TMZ Sports his 2021 season is going to dwarf his 2020 campaign!

Which, of course, is saying a lot ... considering Alie-Cox had a pretty good breakout season with Philip Rivers last year!!!

"I think I'll have a better season," Alie-Cox told us outside of JLT gym in L.A. this week. "Just another year under my belt, more experience, more confidence and just probably more opportunities."

Alie-Cox caught 31 passes for 394 yards and scored 2 TDs last year ... and there were some games where he looked flat-out dominant.

And, with Wentz known to love his tight ends -- Alie-Cox is clearly seeing dollar signs in his future.

As for his relationship with Wentz so far, the tight end says he's loving his new teammate ... telling us Wentz's "arm is great."

"Strong-arm," the 27-year-old added. "He's accurate. It's gonna be fun playing with him."