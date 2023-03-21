Reggie Wayne Loses His Mind Watching Miami Upset Indiana In Women's NCAA Tournament

Play video content

Reggie Wayne absolutely lost it after his alma mater, Miami, shocked Indiana in the women's NCAA tournament on Monday night ... cheering his face off while going crazy with his pals!!!

The Indianapolis Colts legend had courtside seats for the Hurricanes' stunning win over No. 1 seed Indiana at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall ... and when The U star Destiny Harden made the game-winning basket with just three seconds left on the clock, Wayne went crazy.

The ex-Hurricanes receiver -- who played for Miami from 1997 to 2000 -- filmed his reaction ... and it was priceless.

Rockin' his The U gear, which included some Nike Dunk Low Miami Hurricanes kicks, he screamed loudly with a huge smile on his face.

Of course, Wayne had every right to lose his mind ... as the No. 9 seeded Miami was a huge underdog in the game. The victory also marked the first time in school history that the women's basketball team would enter an NCAA tournament's Sweet 16.

FYI, the Miami men's team also beat Indiana in the guys' NCAA tournament over the weekend ... and Wayne made sure to gloat about on Monday night too.

"Well...." the former first-round draft pick wrote on his social media page, "Looks like another #Hurricane has hit the state of Indiana @caneswbb @canesfootball @caneshoops #TheU."