Jim Irsay Died At Beverly Hills Hotel

Stunning new details surrounding Jim Irsay's death in May ... the legendary Indianapolis Colts owner reportedly passed away at the Beverly Hills Hotel while under the care of an addiction specialist.

The Washington Post obtained the death certificate for 65-year-old Irsay ... which listed his cause of death as cardiac arrest due to acute pneumonia, chronic atrial fibrillation and cardiac arrhythmia on May 21.

The document is signed by Dr. Harry Haroutunian, who'd been tending to Irsay at the hotel in the days before his death, and he told police the cause of death was natural.

According to WaPo, officials elected not to investigate or conduct an autopsy ... as his death was not considered sudden, violent or unexpected. Beverly Hills PD investigated the incident for days, but responding officers saw no signs of an overdose or drug use.

The report cites several anonymous sources who raised concern about the possibility Dr. Haroutunian's prescribed dangerous amounts of opioids and ketamine to Irsay -- who publicly battled addiction -- for more than a year.

For his part, Haroutunian told WaPo, "I dedicated 18 months of my life to try to care for him ... as a brother."

He added ... "We did everything we could to make him as comfortable as possible."

The report went on to state Irsay overdosed on 3 separate occasions since 2020 -- including one TMZ Sports reported in 2023, which Irsay himself later refuted.

The outlet claims the Colts hid Irsay's apparent relapses from the public ... instead referring to his lengthy recovery as a "severe respiratory illness."

Colts general counsel Dan Emerson told WaPo, the team "handled everything in an appropriate, professional, ethical and moral fashion ... I really wish everybody would let my friend rest in peace."

Irsay had been open about his struggles with alcohol and prescription pills, and owned up to at least 15 rehab stints.