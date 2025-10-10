Mark Wahlberg in Contract to Buy $47 Million Mansion in South Florida

Mark Wahlberg's about to score another blockbuster, but this one’s in real estate ... 'cause TMZ has learned the actor's under contract to buy a jaw-dropping estate in South Florida.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Wahlberg went into contract in mid-September to scoop up the $47 million, 7-bedroom, 12-bathroom compound in Delray Beach's exclusive Stone Creek Ranch ... known locally as "Billionaire's Row."

The massive Italian contemporary pad spans more than 29,000 square feet overall, with nearly 18,000 square feet of living space ... all sitting on 2.5 lakefront acres. Fully furnished and meticulously crafted, the home blends Lake Como glamour with James Bond

"Casino Royale" vibes.

Inside, the mansion opens to a soaring two-story foyer leading to a grand salon with 30-foot ceilings and walls of glass overlooking the lake. It also features a club room, home theater, car gallery, cigar lounge, two executive offices, and a separate guest house.

For fitness and R&R, there's a wellness wing with a gym, sauna, massage room, private tennis court, and a 170,000-gallon saltwater lagoon pool. The chef's kitchen is wrapped in walnut and Italian marble, with a hidden catering kitchen for events.

Talbot Sutter of Sutter and Nugent -- who has another listing nearby -- tells TMZ he can't comment on Wahlberg's deal but says the appeal is obvious. "It's not just the price -- it's the peace. You can live in total privacy, entertain without cameras, and still be minutes from the ocean. For people in the spotlight, that balance is the new luxury."

Our sources say the neighborhood feels a lot like Beverly Park in Beverly Hills -- the gated enclave where Wahlberg sold his 30,000-square-foot mansion to Paris Hilton earlier this year for $63.1 million.