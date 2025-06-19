Fashion Nova CEO Richard Saghian Buys $32 Million Beverly Hills Mansion

Fashion Nova founder and CEO Richard Saghian is dropping $32 million on a stunning Beverly Hills mansion ... adding another prize to his impressive real estate portfolio.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Saghian threaded the needle on the beautiful 13,000-square-foot estate, which features 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms.

The property is packed with cool amenities ... including a movie theater, billiards lounge, hidden spa with a barber station, wine tasting room, basketball/pickleball court, putting green, and an outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven ... just to name a few.

Needless to say, the 3-story house comes with absolutely breathtaking views of the city and ocean.

Believe it or not, Saghian snagged the mansion for a discount -- it originally hit the market at $44 million, but with the help of his real estate agent, Branden Williams, he shaved $12 million off the price.

This is the second time Saghian and Williams have teamed up for a big purchase ... back in 2022, the CEO spent a whopping $141 million on "The One" mega-mansion in Bel Air -- the largest home in L.A.

We're told Saghian is in the process of renovating the 105,000-square-foot estate ... and plans to live in his new pad for the next two years.