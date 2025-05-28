Chris Evans Lists Hollywood Hills Home for $7.995M

Chris Evans is hanging up his shield and handing over the keys -- the former Captain America is saying goodbye to his Hollywood Hills pad, and he’s asking a super-sized $7.995M for it!

Once you peek at the pics and video, that price tag starts to make sense -- the 4-bedroom, 5.5-bath, 4,599-square-foot stunner sprawls across a massive 33,155-square-foot lot, perched right atop Mulholland Drive with jaw-dropping city views.

Over the last decade, Chris turned the place into his own personal Avengers Mansion -- tucked away on a celeb-loved dead-end street, the pad even features a private gym where he reportedly trained tirelessly for Captain America.

Other upgrades? A swoon-worthy gourmet kitchen, rustic exposed beams, seamless indoor-outdoor vibes, a glam outdoor entertaining area, plus dining rooms and more.

With all that blood, sweat, and granite countertops poured in over the years, we’re told Chris is parting ways with the place to be closer to fam on the East Coast.