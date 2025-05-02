Adam Lambert Lists Los Angeles Home for $7,375,000

Adam Lambert is "Runnin'' from the City of Angels ... listing his mansion for a huge chunk of change.

The singer-songwriter has listed his gated home off the Sunset Strip for $7,375,000 after picking up the property back in 2018 for $6.5 million.

The 5,028-square-foot home sits on about a quarter of an acre -- which might not be a lot in Adam's native Indiana, but sure is in L.A.

The 4-bedroom, 6-bathroom home features a huge yard with a big swimming pool, spa, outdoor kitchen and firepit.

The house is currently outfitted with a gym, but it could be turned into a fifth bedroom suite, and the chic kitchen comes with a massive stone island and light fixtures hanging above it.

The primary bedroom has walls of glass with a beautiful city view, two walk-in closets, a private bathroom and a large shower with another glass wall to take in the views. Don't worry -- the property's really private ... so, no one's gonna catch a glimpse of the new owner's bits.

Real estate sources tell TMZ ... Adam's made his Broadway debut this year in "Cabaret" -- and, he's focused on that new aspect of his career, and isn't spending as much time in L.A.

We reached out to Greg Holcomb of Carolwood Estates who holds the listing -- he had no comment.