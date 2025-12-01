Diane Keaton's '3 Little Pigs'-Inspired Home Back on Market at Discount

Diane Keaton's incredible life also included a whole other career as a home renovator ... and her most personal project is now on the market listed for $26,900,000, TMZ has learned.

Diane's longtime friend Andrew Gulyas holds the listing nicknamed "The House That Pinterest Built."

The sprawling 9,219-square-foot estate took 14 years to complete, according to the New York Post, and was reportedly inspired by her childhood love of "The Three Little Pigs" -- an inspiration perhaps most notably evidenced by the 75,000 hand-selected 18th-century bricks purchased in Chicago, which form the foundation.

With 5 bedrooms and 8 baths, this architectural masterpiece is nestled in the L.A. enclave of Sullivan Canyon -- a neighborhood celebs like Ben Affleck and Adam Levine have reportedly also called home.

Diane reportedly considered its kitchen the "heartbeat of the house." The royal space features a mammoth custom-made island bench fitted out with chicken wire cabinetry with pendant lights overhead -- cleverly repurposed from a chicken coup.

The home was originally listed in March for $28.9 million but dropped to $27.5 million by May. Weeks before she passed, the home was taken off the market altogether. She died October 11 at the age of 79 after a bout with pneumonia.

