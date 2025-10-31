Morgan Freeman Was Diane Keaton's All-Time Favorite On-Screen Kiss

Really Made An Impression On Diane Keaton

Morgan Freeman's received praise over the length of his acting career ... including a tremendous, intimate compliment from Diane Keaton.

Freeman heard about his late costar's opinion of his lip-locking abilities on Thursday's episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live," when Jimmy brought up how the actress -- who costarred with Freeman in "5 Flights Up" -- was really into his smooching skills.

Kimmel quoted Keaton, who said Freeman's lips were "so luscious" and their on-screen kisses "felt gooey and good."

Freeman gave Kimmel advice for kissing, and said "puckering" leads to tight kisses, while leaving lips naturally loose and soft is way more comfortable.

The late-night show host said he'd kissed Keaton on a past episode of his show, pointing out she obviously preferred Freeman's style.