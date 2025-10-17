Elliot Grainge Congratulates His Wife Sofia Richie Grainge on Instagram

Elliot Grainge must really be feeling great right now ... because he's celebrating the launch of his wife Sofia Richie Grainge's new clothing line.

The music industry exec shared a post about the clothing line, SRG Atelier, on his Instagram account Thursday, and he didn't mince words about how proud he is of his spouse and her dedication to her new venture.

Elliot also acknowledged the hard work of his wife's team, whom he described as "amazing."

Sofia took notice of her husband's post, and she left a comment to let him know she loved him "so much."

And we're imagining the couple's celebrating pretty hard right now, because the daughter of Lionel Richie announced her second pregnancy on Thursday!

The influencer made the big news known in an Instagram post, showing off her baby bump -- and she promoted SRG Atelier's launch to boot.