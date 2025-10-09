YouTube Personality Markiplier Reveals He Got Married

YouTube star Markiplier just hit a new milestone, but it's got nothing to do with his online activity -- he got married!

The YouTuber -- whose real name is Mark Fischbach -- shared a post on his Instagram account Tuesday to let his fans know he'd tied the knot with his longtime partner, Amy Nelson.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Oh, and get this ... he was able to keep the September 20 wedding under wraps for several weeks!

Markiplier also wrote a short message about his new life as a married man and said he wanted to try for a world record for length of a relationship.

He and his wife have now been together since 2015, when they met in the most romantic way -- through Tinder, obviously!

Markiplier actually admitted their first date didn't go well during an episode of the "Press ESC" podcast, and he stated he eventually reconnected with Amy by chance, after which they became inseparable.