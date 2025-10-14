YouTubers Dan and Phil Reveal They're in a Relationship

Ready for a revelation? Turns out, YouTubers Daniel Howell and Philip Lester -- better known as Dan and Phil -- are dating!

The pair announced the news about their love lives -- or is it love life? -- in a 46-minute-long video titled "Are Dan and Phil in a Relationship?" on their shared YouTube account ... and according to Phil, the answer is a very simple "yes."

Oh, and here's the kicker -- the two have actually been a couple since 2009, when they started creating content together!

Dan and Phil stated they fell for each other "hard and fast" after they first met, although they didn't put any labels on their romance at first.

It's also worth noting they both came out in 2019 -- just not at the same time. Dan actually claimed he'd been "more than friends" with Phil in his coming-out video, but he decided to keep the actual status of their relationship under wraps, according to Dexerto.

The two were pretty open about having gone through ups and downs just like any other couple, and Dan confessed he'd experienced plenty of homophobia as a child, which didn't exactly encourage him to go public with his relationship later on in life.

Dan and Phil also claimed they wouldn't be changing their content after going public with their romance ... and quipped no one should be afraid of them turning into "couple vloggers in bed."